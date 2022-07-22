Verizon Stock Slumps After Q2 Earnings Miss, Profit Forecast Cut

Verizon Communications  (VZ) – Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings Friday, while trimming its full-year profit forecast, as price hikes look to have slowed wireless subscriber growth.

Verizon said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $1.31 per share, down 4.4% from the same period last year and just shy of the Street consensus forecast of $1.33 per share. Group revenues, Verizon said, were essentially flat to last year at $33.8 billion, and marginally ahead of analysts’ estimates of a $33.77 billion tally.