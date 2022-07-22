Verizon Stock Set for Worst Week Since 2008. Time to Buy?

Yesterday it was AT&T  (T) – Get AT&T Inc. Report; today it’s Verizon  (VZ) – Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report

The stocks of the country’s two largest telecom companies are uncharacteristically volatile as they report second-quarter earnings.

On Thursday, Verizon shares fell 2.9% in sympathy with AT&T’s earnings selloff. While AT&T beat on earnings expectations, its full-year free cash flow guidance disappointed investors after a trim to $14 billion from $16 billion.

This morning, Verizon delivered its own disappointment as well. The shares are down more than 7% on the report, as earnings missed expectations and the company cut its profit outlook.