Verizon Makes List of Undervalued Dividend Stocks

Verizon Makes List of Undervalued Dividend Stocks

by

Dividend stocks have outperformed the broader market in 2022, as the market’s volatility has sent investors to the safety of stocks with regular payouts.

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index has eased just 0.25% so far this year, compared to a 16% drop for the S&P 500 index. As for volatility, the CBOE Volatility Index has jumped 35% during that period.

So it might be a good time to look at dividend stocks. Morningstar compiled a list of 10 stocks with safe dividends that are undervalued according to the firm’s estimates.