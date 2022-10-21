Verizon earnings show third-straight quarter of subscriber losses on a key metric

Verizon Communications Inc. just posted its third straight quarter of subscriber losses in its retail postpaid phone business as the company adjusts to the new economic reality as well as evolving competitive dynamics in the wireless market.

Chief Executive Hans Vestberg had already cautioned prior to the report that Verizon

expected to see a third-quarter “churn bubble” as a result of recent price increases, and Verizon in its Friday morning earnings release mentioned “elevated churn partially as a result of recent pricing actions.”

Shares of Verizon were off 0.5% in premarket trading Friday after the third-quarter report, which also contained beats on revenue and earnings.

The company logged a net loss of 189,000 wireless retail postpaid phone subscribers during the third quarter, following losses of 507,000 such subscribers in the first half of the year.

“This is their bread and butter business and they are running out of bread,” telecommunications analyst Roger Entner of Recon Analytics told MarketWatch ahead of the report.

The company posted 8,000 overall postpaid phone net additions when also factoring in business customers.

Verizon notched net income of $5.0 billion, or $1.17 a share, compared with $6.6 billion, or $1.55 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, Verizon earned $1.32 a share, down from $1.42 a share a year prior but ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for $1.29 a share.

Revenue rose to $34.2 billion from $32.9 billion a year before, while analysts had been looking for $33.8 billion.

Verizon recently raised prices on certain plans amid its own inflationary backdrop, and Vestberg indicated at a September Goldman Sachs conference that he expected trends to improve moving past the third quarter. He added at the time that Verizon was “not going to throw away money” on promotions.

The telecommunications company has other challenges as well, including as T-Mobile US Inc.

boasts improved network quality. Verizon was used to having the best network, but T-Mobile’s ascent complicates Verizon’s value proposition to consumers in the view of some analysts.