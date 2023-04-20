‘Venom 3’ adds ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Juno Temple To Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: With her hit Apple series Ted Lasso coming to a close, Emmy-nominee Juno Temple looks to have found a major global franchise to follow it up with as sources tell The Hamden Journal Temple is in negotiations to co-star in Sony and Marvel’s Venom 3. Tom Hardy is set to return as the titular character with the series long time writer Kelly Marcel taking over the directing reigns.

Sony and Temple’s reps had no comment on the casting.

Marcel and Hardy will also produce with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story by Marcel and Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing.

Plot details are unknown other then Hardy is returning as the lethal protector Venom following the first two films grossing a combined $1.36 billion worldwide at the box office. It is also unknown who will be joining Hardy from previous films or whether any characters from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will be joining the film.

Who Temple will be playing is being kept under wraps.

While Temple was known for roles in projects like Vinyl, Killer Joe and Atonement, her role as the delightful Keeley Jones on Apple’s massive hit series Ted Lasso helped put her on the map of up and coming leading ladies and landing this highly-coveted role shows that as insiders say she was the producers top choice for the part. Her performance on Ted Lasso has earned Emmy and SAG nominations for each of the seasons it has aired and she is sure to be in the mix this upcoming Emmy season as well.

While the series is coming to an end Temple has already been busy setting up that future slate starting with the hit FX anthology series Fargo. The fifth season is about to wrap shooting and she is set to be front and center of Noah Hawley’s latest installment of the Emmy winning series.

She is repped by UTA, B-Side Management, Maison 2 and Lichter Grossman Nichols.