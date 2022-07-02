Venice will begin charging fee for visitors

Tourists planning to visit Venice for the day will be required to make a reservation and pay a fee of up to $10.50 each, according to new rules to help the historic city manage the millions of visitors, who often outnumber local residents.

Officials announced the new rules, which are set to go into place in January, on Friday, according to a report.

Tourists who do not stay overnight in hotels or seek other accommodation, will have to sign up online for the day of their visit and pay a fee that ranges from between $3 and $10.50 per day, city officials said. Those who ignore the new rules will risk fines of more than $300.

More than 80 percent of visitors to Venice arrive just for the day — more than 30,000 to 40,000 people per day, Bloomberg reported. In 2019, there were more than 19 million “day-trippers” to the city.

Last year, Italy’s government approved measures last year to ban large cruise ships in the Venetian lagoon.