Venice Film Festival Set For Gotham Impact Salute At 2022 Gotham Awards – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced that the Venice Film Festival will receive the Gotham Impact Salute during its 2022 Gotham Awards Ceremony, taking place live and in person in New York City on November 28.

The Gotham Awards provide acknowledgement to groundbreaking independent films and television series, as the first major awards show of the fall season. The full list of nominations and honorees for this year’s edition will be announced at a later date.

“It is a privilege to announce that this year’s Impact Salute will honor The Venice International Film Festival, the oldest and one of the most influential film festivals in the world which is organized by La Biennale di Venezia,” said The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s Executive Director, Jeffrey Sharp. “In addition to premiering some of the greatest films each year, Venice has had a major impact upon the U.S. independent film industry over the course of many decades, helping to elevate the work of filmmakers such as Darren Aronofsky, Sofia Coppola, Todd Haynes, Spike Jonze, Regina King, Ang Lee, Kenneth Lonergan, Terrence Malick, Kimberly Peirce, Kelly Reichardt, George A. Romero, Gus Van Sant and Julie Taymor with world premiere screenings. These filmmakers and their films have subsequently gone on to receive numerous accolades and awards while raising awareness of the American independent film industry as a whole. As part of our annual celebration of independent film at the Gotham Awards and in recognition of our longstanding collaboration with the Biennale College Cinema, we feel that we have a unique role in recognizing the impact of this extraordinary legacy of excellence.”

The Venice Film Festival put on annually in August aims to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue. Under renowned Italian critic Alberto Barbera’s artistic direction, the festival has hosted the world premieres of such award-winning films as Boys Don’t Cry, Being John Malkovich, Memento, You Can Count on Me, Gravity, Birdman, Spotlight, La La Land, The Shape of Water, The Favourite, Roma, Joker, Nomadland and One Night in Miami. Other notable premieres have included My Own Private Idaho, Far From Heaven, Frida and Brokeback Mountain.

The Festival also organizes retrospectives and tributes to major figures as a contribution towards a better understanding of the history of cinema. It was founded in Venice, Italy in August 1932 and is organized by La Biennale di Venezia, one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world which is overseen by President Roberto Cicutto. The 79th edition is set to take place at the Venice Lido from August 31st to September 10.

The Gotham Film & Media Institute is an organization that looks to celebrate and nurture independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. As previously mentioned, the organization led by Sharp has history in Venice, having served as the Academic Partner of Biennale College Cinema—La Biennale di Venezia’s project dedicated to the education of young people in the artistic fields and in the activities of the organizational structure of the Biennale—since its inception in 2013. Biennale College Cinema discovers and mentors 12 feature films projects presented by first and/or second time directors and rising producers at a two-week workshop in Venice. Each year up to four projects get fully financed with a $200K grant and are set for a world premiere during the following Venice Film Festival.

Apart from the Gotham Awards and its work with the Biennale, The Gotham looks to support the independent storytelling community through year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.