Venice Film Festival Lineup Announced – Live – The Hamden Journal

La Biennale



Refresh for latest…: The Venice Film Festival will unveil its lineup for the 79th edition this morning at 11 a.m. local time (2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET). The press conference is being held at the Library of the Biennale Historical Archive of Contemporary Arts in Venice with speakers including Roberto Cicutto, President of La Biennale di Venezia, and Alberto Barbera, Artistic Director of the Cinema Department who oversees the Lido fest.

The Hamden Journal will be updating the list of films in official selection below as they are announced. Among titles that are already confirmed is Noah Baumbach’s Netflix drama White Noise starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. The movie, which marks Baumbach’s return to Venice after 2019’s Marriage Story (which also starred Driver) will open the festival in competition on August 31.

Other films we expect to see on the Lido include Warner Bros’ psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling from director Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Styles could be doing double duty with Michael Grandage’s My Policeman from Amazon Studios while there is also buzz surrounding Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale from A24, Todd Field’s Cate Blanchett-starrer Tar from Focus, Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All with Tomothée Chalamet, and Andrew Dominik’s long-gestating Blonde featuring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix drama.

Julianne Moore is president of the jury this year. Special Lifetime Achievement Golden Lions will be presented to Catherine Deneuve and Paul Schrader.

The Venice festival, which is celebrating 90 years since the first running of the event, has successfully stuck to its regular slot throughout the pandemic, and will be held August 31-September 10 on the Lido.

