Venice Film Festival Adds LVMH Brand Thélios As A Sponsor – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The LVMH eyewear brand Thélios has become an official sponsor of the Venice Film Festival and will set up shop during the event at the Hotel Excelsior.

The Biennale has signed a three-year pact with the luxury brand, which will see the company become the festival’s official eyewear partner.

According to the partners, the collaboration will include the Thélios Suite, located at the Hotel Excelsior, which will feature a showroom and an event space for press junkets for select movies as well as “other press and industry events”.

The Venice Film Festival will reveal the lineup for its 79th edition on Tuesday 26th July.

“The Venice International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the world and we are proud to support La Biennale di Venezia, which is a strong ambassador of Italian culture at a global level,” said Alessandro Zanardo, CEO of Thélios. “Cinema and eyewear have always been a perfect match, by aesthetics and the passion for details, giving people a vision on the world. In the history of cinema, eyewear has contributed to create iconic movie characters and help defining their personalities: we couldn’t think of a better field of expression than this festival, which is so close to our roots in the Veneto region.”

The company’s Manifattura is based in Longarone in the Veneto region.