Venezuela’s Juan Guaido preparing for next steps

Reuters

In Venezuela, damage from party on sacred mountain spurs outrage

A birthday party held on a mountain sacred to indigenous Venezuelans has generated outrage over damage to the area in an episode critics see as entitled excess playing out amid Venezuela’s prolonged economic collapse. Last week, party-goers celebrating the birthday of businessman Rafael Oliveros were ferried in helicopters to a pristine flat-topped mountain known as Kusari, located in the Canaima national park in southern Venezuela’s ecologically rich Amazon region, according to a statement by environmental group SOS Orinoco. In the indigenous Pemon language, such mountains called “tepuy,” are revered, including for their extremely rare and fragile plant life.