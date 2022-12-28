Venables, Norvell excited for teams opportunity in Cheez-It Bowl

Even before the Oklahoma season started, first-year head coach Brent Venables had to navigate a rough and tough situation. Just weeks before the season, wide receiver coach Cale Gundy resigned, and L’Damian Washington was put into the interim role. Receivers have talked all season about what a great job Washington has done in such a tough position, and Venables echoed that sentiment Wednesday morning. “LD has done a fantastic job. I am incredibly proud of him. Hey, I have always said, you stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready,” Venables said. “It is better to be prepared for an opportunity that may never come, as opposed to never being ready for an opportunity when it does come. So sometimes, that is the timing, it is not real convenient necessarily for anyone. “But, he has done a fantastic job. Handled it like a pro. He has a great story, tremendous maturity to him. Great perspective on life. He is a relationship-driven guy, so it wasn’t like he had to get to know everybody all of a sudden, both staff and certainly the players.

There were bridges already built and trust that is critically important when you are running a room and developing the trust of the players. I think he has done a great job both on and off the field this season.” Washington has been recruiting like crazy just like the other OU coaches during this last month. Although Washington has handled the situation as well as anybody could have asked, Venables said no decision has been made about whether Washington will have the job in a permanent role just yet. “I haven’t made any final decisions in that regard, but very, very proud of the job that he’s done this year,” Venables said.

OU wins the Bowen race A lot of the focus was on the Cheez-It Bowl against No. 13 Florida State, but it was the first chance to ask Venables about everything that happened with Peyton Bowen. The five-star safety entered last week committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Oregon on the first day of the early signing period only to flip and sign with OU the very next day. “As you all know covering student-athletes and watching their journey, these life-changing decisions are never necessarily an easy thing, and quite a journey for Peyton and his family,” Venables said. “I am incredibly proud that he chose the Sooners, and they just wonderful people. Peyton brings a tremendous skill set, dynamics, instincts, speed, just great, great instincts, natural feel for the game. He is a winner. Comes from one of the best high school programs in the country, Denton (Texas) Guyer. “He is going to bring a wealth of experience playing at a very high level from a competition standpoint. He is a humble, hardworking guy. From a symbolic standpoint, we have our poker chips we hand out to guys. You want to run the race to win. Winning is what it is about, but you have to run those races with endurance. That is nothing more, nothing less. Just really excited to add another dynamic piece to what we are trying to build on both sides of the ball, but obviously Peyton in the return game and on defense in particular.