Vehicle fleeing Secret Service kills woman near White House

One woman was killed and another critically injured when they were struck by a driver fleeing a traffic stop conducted by the Secret Service in Washington, DC on Friday evening, police said.

The chaos unfolded after a Secret Service member pulled the driver over about a block away from the White House on 14th Street and New York Avenue around 4:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox 5 DC.

In an escape attempt, the driver sped through an intersection and struck another vehicle before crashing into two women who were crossing the street, police said.

After the crash, the driver was later taken into custody. It’s not clear if her or she has been charged or why the Secret Service attempted to stop the car.

The two women were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. One woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Traffic on New York Avenue was shut down in both directions at 14th Street on Friday night, officials said.