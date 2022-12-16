Vegas woman charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after face-slashing incident at Burger King

A woman working as a prostitute has been arrested in Las Vegas and charged with a litany of crimes after police say she kidnapped another woman and slashed her face with a boxcutter in a Burger King restaurant.

Mieleena Harris-Brower, a 27-year-old from Little Rock, Arkansas, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and second-degree kidnapping after police say she was involved in a violent altercation possibly linked to her work as a prostitute, KVVU-TV reported .

Police say the incident began after a large group of women were seen arguing in the parking lot followed by Harris-Brower blocking two of the individuals in the bathroom and not letting them leave.

During the argument, Harris-Brower allegedly brandished a box cutter and slashed one of the victims on her face, breast and arm and also cut the second victim on the finger.

Harris-Brower left the scene and was later apprehended by police officers at a nearby Walmart.

One of the alleged victims was taken to a nearby hospital and refused to speak to police about the incident.

One of the victims told police she knew Harris-Bower as “wifey,” a term used in prostitution, but no longer had a relationship with her due to allegations Harris-Brower had called the police on her in the past.

Police searched Harris-Brower’s phone records and found she had previously called police and that she also had an active bench warrant at the time for prostitution.

“Mieleena stated that she is a working prostitute and that she would share ‘dates’ with [redacted] but did not consider [them] a ‘wife’ because she could not be trusted,” the police report says.

Harris-Brower told police that the victim started the altercation outside the Burger King by slapping her and brandishing a knife, causing Harris-Brower to run inside seeking help, at which point she says she was pursued by the victim with a taser.

Harris-Brower added that her box-cutter attack was self-defense.

Harris-Brower faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted and was being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center.

“We are aware of the events that occurred at this location and have spoken with the local Franchisee, who was able to confirm no Team Members were directly involved or harmed,” a spokesperson for Burger King told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Our Franchisee has and will continue to work with local law enforcement to help ensure the restaurant is a safe space for both Guests and Team Members.”