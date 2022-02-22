The Hamden Journal

VC Firm Sequoia Capital Bets Big on Crypto

Cryptocurrencies might be posting losses for its investors right now but there is enough money pouring into this space despite the unstable nature of this asset. 

Experts believe that crypto growth is here to stay.

Top notch California venture capital firm Sequoia is the latest to commit close to $600 million to become a more active investor in crypto.

The timing of the investment is perhaps a crucial reminder that despite a bitcoin slump, cryptocurrency is being viewed as a bullish asset.

Right now, bitcoin is down to the $40,000 mark again, a first in the past two weeks. Bitcoin is trading near $39,891 as of time of writing according to CoinGecko, a price-tracking website for crypto assets. 

