Vanilla Ice visits singing Florida school cafeteria workers

An adorable group of Florida cafeteria workers who’ve danced their way to TikTok fame got a surprise visit from local resident Vanilla Ice this week.
The “Lunch Lady Squad” at Wellington Landings Middle School has drawn a huge online following for its playful TikTok routines and uplifting attitudes while preaching a “culture of kindness.”
The rapper, a Wellington resident, saw the workers dancing to his classic “Ice Ice Baby” in one clip and decided to surprise them with a visit Wednesday.
“I had no clue. No clue at all. None of us knew,” cafeteria manager Cori Kerezman told WPTV of Ice’s visit. “It was so cool. That was just amazing. It was good. A good feeling.”
Amid shrieks of delight, Ice revealed his presence and set off another dance party near the cafeteria’s freezer section.
“Hey, we got a party in the lunch room!” the rapper exclaimed.
The lunch ladies told local outlets that they make an effort to give students a side of warmth while doling out their food.
“They are creating this environment, and that goes to show you they work hard,” Ice said of the workers. “They’re great, you know? They inspire these kids. Put a little dancing and music on, and it just lightens up the whole day.”
Cafeteria staffer Barbara Rolle said kids appreciate her upbeat persona and encouraging presence.
“When they come through that line, they say, ‘Hey, Ms. Barbara!’ And I say, ‘Hey baby, how you doing?’ ” Rolle said.
The students told WPTV that Rolle and her co-workers make sure to shower them with positivity at every opportunity.
“I see Ms. Barbara as a best friend,” eighth-grader Brisa Diaz said. “So I’m always like, ‘Hey, best friend.’ And she’s always like, ‘Hey, baby.’ “
Ice’s surprise visit also made a bit of musical history. While he’s performed his signature hit countless times, he had never done it in a cooler fashion.
“That was the first time I ever sang ‘Ice Ice Baby’ in a freezer,” Ice said.