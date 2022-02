TheStreet Recommends

Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 1/31/22

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

Vanguard ST Inf Prot Sec Idx Adm (VTAPX) – Get Vanguard Sh-Trm Inf-Prtc Sec Idx Ad Report A+ (A-) Vanguard Info Tech Ind Adm (VITAX) – Get Vanguard Information Tech Index Adm Report A+ (C) Vanguard Russell 1000 Gro Idx Inst (VRGWX) – Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Gr Indx Inst Report A+ (C) Vanguard Infltn Pro Sec Inv (VIPSX) – Get Vanguard Inflatn Protect Secur Inv Report A+ (C+) Vanguard Mega Cap Gr Index I (VMGAX) – Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Idx Instl Report A+ (C) Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Inst (VRNIX) – Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Inst Report A+ (C+) Vanguard Mega Cap Index Inst (VMCTX) – Get Vanguard Mega Cap Index Instl Report A+ (C) Vanguard Growth Index Adm (VIGAX) – Get Vanguard Growth Index Adm Report A+ (C) Vanguard Dividend Growth Inv (VDIGX) – Get Vanguard Dividend Growth Inv Report A+ (C+) Vanguard OH Long Term Tax Exmpt Inv (VOHIX) – Get Vanguard OH Long-Term Tax-Exmpt Fd Report A+ (C+)

TheStreet Ratings’ mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund’s risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The model scores funds on various factors including: risk and reward. The aim is to deliver investors with investment ideas that we feel have the best chance at delivering top risk-adjusted returns.

The 10 Vanguard mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings’ methodology.

