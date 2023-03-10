Vanessa Maldonado arrested for dumping newborn in gas station trash can

A California woman was arrested after allegedly dumping her newborn baby in a gas station trashcan.

Venissa Maldonado was arrested for attempted murder and felony child abuse after the 25-year-old left her crying baby boy inside a Chevron gas station restroom on Thursday, Fullerton Police officials told The Post.

“Through her statements to detectives, it was determined that the child was hers,” department spokesman Sgt. Ryan O’Neil told The Post.

O’Neil said detectives have yet to determine whether Maldonado gave birth to the baby boy inside the restroom or not.





Venissa Maldonado, 25, was arrested Friday for attempted murder and felony child abuse, police officials said. Fullerton Police Department





Cops found the crying newborn inside a trash can at a Chevron gas station in the 900 block of West Orangethorpe Avenue in Fullerton, Calif. Google Maps

One of the gas station employees called 911, O’Neil said. Police officers who responded to the call discovered the sobbing baby inside the trash can.

The Fullerton Fire Department was called immediately to the scene and performed life-saving measures on the baby. The newborn was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, O’Neil said.

Police served a search warrant at about 1:45 a.m. Friday at a Fullerton apartment, where Maldonado was arrested.

California has a Safely Surrendered Baby Law, which allows parents to surrender newborns at any fire or police station or other designated sites without fear of prosecution within 72 hours of the birth.