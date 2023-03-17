Vanessa Hudgens to reprise role in ‘Bad Boys 4’ with Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

[Source]

Vanessa Hudgens will be returning to the “Bad Boys” film franchise alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

According to Deadline, Hudgens, 34, will reprise her role as weapons expert Kelly, who first made an appearance in 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life,” the third installment of the “Bad Boys” film franchise. In the movie, Kelly helps Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) in their fight against a mother-and-son pair of drug lords in Miami.

Details about the plot of “Bad Boys 4” have not yet been disclosed, but Deadline stated that filming is expected begin in the coming months.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed “Bad Boys for Life,” will be returning to helm the latest installment with a script written by Chris Bremner.

More from NextShark: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins 7 Oscars, including Best Picture

Producers for “Bad Boys 4” include Smith, Lawrence and Jerry Bruckheimer, among others.

Hudgens, who is known for roles in franchises such as “High School Musical” and “The Princess Switch,” recently hosted the 95th Academy Awards pre-show alongside Lilly Singh and Ashley Graham.

More from NextShark: Priyanka Chopra Jonas says it took nearly 10 years to get desired Hollywood roles

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

‘Squid Game’ makes history – yes, again – with 14 Emmy nominations

Simu Liu AMA reveals how Benedict Cumberbatch’s touch was like that of a ‘supportive but also sexy father’