Vanessa Hudgens to Host ABC’s Oscars Red Carpet Show

Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced today.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, on ABC before the Oscars broadcast, set for 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m PT.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“The 90-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters and give fans around the world the ultimate insiders’ sneak peek at Hollywood’s biggest night,” the Academy announced in a statement. In addition to the three hosts, the show will feature a special appearance by DJ M.O.S. The red carpet pre-show is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside producers Packer and Cowan.

The announcement is the latest to detail about who to expect at the Oscars ceremony. Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform the nominated tunes for best original song, while an all-star band featuring Travis Barker and Sheila E will also be on hand to perform throughout the event.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the chart-topping hit from Disney’s Encanto (which was not eligible for the category) will also be performed during the broadcast.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.