Vanessa Hudgens Is Engaged to MLB Star Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is officially a bride-to-be!

The High School Musical alum is engaged to boyfriend Cole Tucker, PEOPLE can confirm.

TMZ was the first to report the news, saying the pair got engaged at the end of 2022. PEOPLE has reached out to Hudgens and Tucker’s reps for comment.

Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Hudgens later revealed she made the first move.

“I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?'” she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I found him, and we started talking.”

She continued, “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

Hudgens made her red carpet debut with Tucker, an MLB player for the Reno Aces, in November 2021 at the premiere of her film Tick…Tick…Boom!

Most of the public insight into her relationship with Tucker comes from Instagram. Hudgens shared photos from the premiere, and a tropical vacation she took with Tucker shortly before.

However, in a rare interview, Tucker bragged about his “cool” girlfriend, telling reporters: “She’s awesome. I love her.”

Most recently, Hudgens posted a loving pic of the pair. “I’ll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰,” she added.