Vanessa Hudgens Back For ‘Bad Boys 4’ With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens is set to reprise her role as Kelly in Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence revealed earlier this year that they’re definitely reteaming for a fourth Bad Boys movie, which is in pre-production at Sony Pictures with Bad Boys for Life‘s director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to helm from a script by Chris Bremner. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Before Covid shut everything down in March 2020, the third movie, Bad Boys for Life, made more than $426 million at the worldwide box office; with a domestic four-day opening of $73M, the pic notched the second-best MLK weekend ever. Altogether, the Bad Boys franchise counts $840.7M at the global box office.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman are back producing; Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone are executive producers.

El Arbi and Fallah most recently directed and co-wrote the feature film Rebel, which portrays a family torn apart over a Muslim boy’s future and had its world premiere at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. In television, the duo served as executive producers and directors for the pilot and finale of the Marvel series Ms. Marvel, which remains the highest-rated Marvel project (for both films and series) on Rotten Tomatoes thus far.

Hudgens is well known for movies including Spring Breakers, Tick, Tick…Boom! and Netflix franchise The Princess Switch as well as TV series Powerless. Theater roles include Broadway musical Gigi and Fox’s live musicals Grease Live! and Rent: Live.