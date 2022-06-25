Vanessa Demopoulos surprised Michael Bisping with celebration after UFC on ESPN 38 win

LAS VEGAS – Michael Bisping should’ve known what Vanessa Demopoulos had planned at the end of their UFC on ESPN 38 post-fight interview.

After Demopoulos (8-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC) went viral by jumping into Joe Rogan’s arms following her victory earlier this year, she did the same again to Bisping on Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex.

As you can see on the former UFC middleweight champion’s face, though, he didn’t expect it (via Twitter):

Demopoulos had a lot to be excited about at UFC on ESPN 38. She opened the card with a split decision win over Jinh Yu Frey (11-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC) and has now won two straight after falling short in her octagon debut.

