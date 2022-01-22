The Hamden Journal

Vanessa Demopoulos jumps into Joe Rogan’s arms after pulling off slick armbar

Vanessa Demopoulos jumps into Joe Rogan’s arms after pulling off slick armbar

Vanessa Demopoulos has her first UFC win, and like the fight, her post-fight interview ended in an unpredictable fashion.

In the second fight of the UFC 270 prelims, Demopoulos (7-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) defeated opponent Silvana Gomez Juarez (10-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) via first-round armbar at 2:25 of Round 1.

The win was Demopoulos’ first in the promotion and it did not come without adversity. The finishing sequence actually came after she was dropped by a Juarez punch. Immediately after the tap, Demopoulos rose to her feet and hit a split – similar to the one she nailed at ceremonial weigh-ins Friday.

In what might be a UFC first, Demopoulos made her victory even more memorable when she geeked out at the sight of UFC commentator, comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan during the post-fight interview. As Rogan was closing his questioning, Demopoulos jumped into his arms.

Demopoulos rebounds from a UFC debut loss against JJ Aldrich in August. Meanwhile, Juarez’s losing skid expands to two, also including a submission loss to Lupita Godinez in October.

UFC 270 took place Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

The up-to-the-minute UFC 270 results include:

  • Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:25

  • Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.