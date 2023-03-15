Vanderpump Rules Sees Spike In Ratings After Tom Sandoval Scandal – The Hamden Journal

Audiences are tuning back in to Vanderpump Rules. Following the news that longtime stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split due to an alleged affair between Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss, the series saw quite the boost in ratings.

While Season 10 hasn’t quite caught up to the real time drama yet, the March 8 episode was the most-watched in nearly three years with 2.2M viewers after three days of multi-platform viewing. The episode was also scored a nearly three-year high in the ad friendly 18-49 demographic.

That’s up from the 0.35 demo rating and 879,000 viewers that the episode scored in live+same-day linear viewing, which was already a feat considering that the previous episode had hit a season low of 648,000 viewers. In L+SD, the episode was the highest-rated for the series since Part 3 of the Season 8 reunion, which aired in 2020.

When taking into account digital platforms, live viewing doubled from the previous week’s episode on March 1, according to NBCUniversal, although no exact numbers were available.

The subsequent episode of Watch What Happens Live also benefitted from a lift in ratings, drawing 593,000 A18-49 viewers in L+3, its best delivery (excluding reunions) in almost two and a half years.

The series is apparently experiencing its highest engagement on ever Peacock, more than doubling the engagement it was receiving a week ago. The March 8 episode is the third best performing episode ever of a Bravo on Peacock-next-day series in both 18-49 and total viewers after three days of delayed viewing.

Season 10 stars Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene.

Wednesday night’s episode, titled “Divorce Party Crashers,” airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. According to the episode description, Lala and Katie freak out at Raquel for making out with Oliver. Back in Los Angeles, Scheana plans a guys night to help Schwartz get back in the game. Tom and Tom weigh a big decision about the future of their bar. Lisa consoles Ariana about her loss. Charli’s arrival in Lake Havasu helps Raquel find her voice, leading to a friendship-ending fight.

Vanderpump Rules is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.