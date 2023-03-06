‘Vanderpump Rules’ Resumes Filming Season 10 Amid “Scandoval” – The Hamden Journal

Bravo has resumed production of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 weeks after it had wrapped amid a juicy storyline coined on social media as “Scandoval.”

The new season of the long-running reality series, a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, just started airing less than a month ago when a bomb was dropped that has gotten Bravo fans buzzing. Late last week, it was reported that OG cast member Tom Sandoval was cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with recently single co-star Raquel Leviss.

The conversation about the affair is all over the Bravo blogs and fans can’t get enough. The cable network knows this story is too major to pass up and is picking it up to add to the latter end of the season. Bravo’s verified Instagram account confirmed that filming had restarted and James Kennedy was giving his thoughts on the scandal.

“We have resumed filming on #PumpRules and this story will be unfolding on camera,” read the caption on IG.

Kennedy introduced Leviss to Vanderpump Rule’s audiences when she came on board as his girlfriend. In Season 9, Kennedy proposed to Leviss on the show with big economic help from Sandoval, who was happy to help him set up the big surprise. The couple would announce at the reunion that they had called off their engagement and had parted ways.

The big shift in dynamics has played out on social media with major support for Madix from the show’s cast. On the show, currently airing on Bravo, Leviss was already causing a rift among the cast after making a play for Tom Schwartz, Sandoval’s business partner, who is also amid a divorce from fellow cast member Katie Maloney. Maloney and Schwartz had a seemingly amicable breakup, which was under the condition he didn’t hook up with anyone within their circle. When Schwartz allegedly hooked up with Leviss, things got awkward between the former couple.

With Bravo resuming filming of Season 10, all the drama and fallout will be captured on camera for audiences to get a front-row seat.