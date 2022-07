A popular ski town outside of Vancouver, Canada was put on lockdown on Sunday amid reports of an active shooter in the area.

Multiple shots were heard in the vicinity of the town’s popular gondola ski lift, Vancouver CityNews reported. The gondola was put on “stand-by,” Whistler Blackcomb Operations posted on Twitter.

At least one hotel in the area — the Pan Pacific — was on lockdown, the Squamish Reporter said.

Police have yet to confirm the shooting.