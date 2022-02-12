Van Jones Welcomes Baby Girl with Friend Noemi as ‘Conscious Co-Parents’

Van Jones attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Van Jones is celebrating a new addition to his modern family.

The Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, 53, advocated for “conscious co-parenting” Saturday as he announced in a statement shared with PEOPLE that he welcomed a baby girl this month with his friend, Noemi.

“After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents,” he said. “It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider.

“This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as coparenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support,” Jones added.

Jones’ announcement marks his third time becoming a dad. He also shares sons Mattai and Cabral with ex-wife Jana Carter, whom he married in 2005. They announced their split to PEOPLE in 2018.

“We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other’s growth,” the exes said in a joint statement at the time. “There is no beef or drama — just evolution.”

The commentator previously breathed a sigh of relief as a father during his heartfelt reaction to President Joe Biden unseating Donald Trump in November 2020. “It’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids ‘character matters.’ It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters,” Jones said on CNN.