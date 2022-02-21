Rams’ 6 biggest needs entering 2022 offseason

February 13 is a day Van Jefferson will never forget. Not only did he become a Super Bowl champion when the Rams beat the Bengals, 23-20, but his wife gave birth to their son shortly after the game ended.

Jefferson rushed from SoFi Stadium to the hospital after learning that his wife was in labor, cutting his celebration with the team short in order to try to be there for the birth of his son. Unfortunately, he revealed on The Adam Schefter Podcast that traffic prevented him from getting to the hospital in time, but he watched from the car on FaceTime. And after the dust settled from a hectic post-Super Bowl week, Jefferson revealed the name of his son: Champ.

That wasn’t always the planned name, but after the way everything happened on Super Bowl Sunday, it was only appropriate to go with Champ.

“It wasn’t always picked,” he said. “We were really thinking about ‘Wynn’ and ‘Miles’ but then it was like, I think it’s very fitting to name him Champ. And we just looked it up and Champ is like a warrior. And my wife is a warrior. What she did that whole game and what she did throughout the whole week of the Super Bowl, the week of Super Bowl being so crazy, he’s a champ and she’s a warrior, so Champ Curtis Jefferson. That’s the name we got.”

Jefferson and his wife couldn’t have picked a more fitting name for their new child. He said the timing of the Super Bowl and birth of their son is something he and his wife will “always cherish, something we will always remember and be grateful for.”

“I don’t think anything will be able to top this, for sure,” Jefferson said.

It’s quite the story they’ll have to tell their son when he gets older, sharing the inspiration behind his awesome name.

