Value Stocks Are Outperforming Growth, but Likely Not for Much Longer

Value’s days of outperformance over growth look numbered.

Value stocks have outpaced growth stocks recently. That trend can easily continue in the near term, but the days look numbered.

In the past six months, the





Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index



exchange-traded fund (VOOV) has risen 4.8%, beating the





Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index



ETF’s (VOOG) 3.2% gain. Even as recent as this year—when stocks have sold off—value has held up much better than growth. The value fund is down 1.2% year to date, while the growth fund is down 7.7%.