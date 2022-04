Value investing is coming back.

Over the past decade, growth stocks have outpaced value shares, which usually have lots of tangible assets relative to their market value. In those 10 years, the S&P 1500 Composite Growth Index has an annualized total return of 16.4% through March 31, compared with 14.4% for the overall S&P 1500 and 11.9% for the S&P 1500 Composite Value Index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.