Valhalla’ Trailer Spotlights the Rise of Hero Leif Erikson (Video)

With less than a month until the debut of “Vikings: Valhalla,” Netflix has dropped the final trailer for the “Vikings” sequel series — and it introduces several characters who will become heroes to the Danes.

Leif Erikson, the famed Viking who is believed to have made it to North America, is introduced in this new show, set about 100 years after the original “Vikings” series, in the 11th century. The trailer shows Leif (Sam Corlett) and his Greenland crew, including sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), facing off against monster-sized waves on their journey to the famed Kattegat.

The trailer also introduces Prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Stuer), another famed Viking from history, and shows him getting very, very bloody fighting the English.

“Vikings: Valhalla” sees the clash of the Vikings and the English royals as they reach a breaking point over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs.

The series, from executive producer Jeb Stuart, also stars Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson, Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon, Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, David Oakes as the Earl of Godwin, Louis Davison as England’s Prince Edmund, Bosco Hogan as King Aethelred II, Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre, Pollyanna McIntosh as Aelfgifu of Northampton and Soren Pilmark as King Sweyn Forkbeard.

“Vikings: Valhalla” drops on the streamer on Friday, Feb. 25.

Watch the final trailer in the video above.

Netflix also dropped the show’s key art, which you can see below.