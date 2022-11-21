Valhalla’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date On Netflix; First-Look Photos – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has slotted January 12 for the Season 2 premiere of Vikings: Valhalla and has released some first-look photos of the upcoming sophomore season, which you can see above and below.

Vikings: Valhalla, created by Jeb Stuart as a sequel to the Michael Hirst-created Vikings, quickly earned a two-season renewal following its Season 1 release in February and a strong showing in Netflix’s Top 10 viewership rankings. The drama begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, played by Sam Corlett, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

Returning cast also includes Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu) and Soren Pilmark (Sweyn Forkbeard). Joining Season 2 are Bradley James (Harekr), Hayat Kamille (Mariam), Marcin Dorocinski (King Yaroslav the Wise) and Sofya Lebedeva (Elena).

Stuart serves as showrunner and executive producer of the eight-episode second season. Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri also executive produce. MGM Television is the studio.

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix

(L to R) Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix

(L to R) Tolga Safer as Kurya, Hayat Kamille as Mariam (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix

(L to R) Stanislav Callas as Jorundr, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Bradley James as Harekr (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix