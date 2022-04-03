Valerie Bertinelli attends Grammys with son Wolfgang Van Halen

Nominee Wolfgang Van Halen brought girlfriend Andraia Allsop and his mom, actress Valerie Bertinelli, to the Grammy Awards. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Actress Valerie Bertinelli hit the red carpet for Sunday’s Grammy Awards on the arm of Wolfgang Van Halen, her son with late rocker Eddie Van Halen.

Wolfgang also brought his girlfriend, Andraia Allsop, along for his big night: His solo project, Mammoth WVH, was nominated for Best Rock Song for a track called “Distance,” which he wrote about his late father, a founding member of rock band Van Halen. Although he didn’t win, his mom was very proud.

“It is really emotional,” the One Day at a Time alum told ET on the red carpet. “I mean, the song that Wolfie wrote is absolutely stunning, gorgeous and it’s really beautiful that he was honored for it, and for songwriting. Because that is the first thing that really stuck out to me, was like, ‘Wolf, you are a songwriter. That is the hardest part about being a musician.'”

The elder Van Halen died in October 2020, and both his son and former wife have been open about their grief. She wrote about it in her book Enough Already.

Meanwhile, Wolfgang’s song includes lyrics such as, “I’m still cryin'” and “I don’t think I’ll ever move on.” The video for it features his own vintage family photos.

When asked what his dad would have said about the nod, Wolfgang answered, “He would be losing his mind, but also, at the same time, he would be like, ‘duh,’ because that’s how much he believed in me.”

He noted that, after he’s created more music, he’d like to collaborate with Dave Grohl.

And Grohl’s band, the Foo Fighters, were actually the ones who took home the award for which he was nominated, for their song “Waiting on a War.”

Wolfgang, 31, noted that Mammoth WVH is regularly paying tribute to Foo Fighters member Taylor Hawkins, who died March 25.

“It was absolutely terrible,” he said. “I got to meet him once, and he was such a phenomenal dude. We are on tour right now. We are playing a Foo Fighters song in his honor every night, so, it’s just like, the least I can do.”