Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale Settle Divorce Nearly 1 Year After Separating

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale have reached a settlement in their divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The Food Network star filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021. Per the documents, proceedings were settled by a private judge, Hank Goldberg. This includes the Spousal Support and Attorney Fees issue, along with the bifurcated Validity of Premarital Agreement proceeding. Neither Bertinelli or Vitale appeared in court.

Bertinelli did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After the Golden Globe winner filed for divorce from Vitale, he asked in June to be awarded spousal support, per documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which were obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

According to the documents, Vitale also sought to block Bertinelli from requesting spousal support, in addition to challenging the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

In July, Bertinelli responded to her ex’s challenge of their premarital agreement by filing a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues in her and Tom Vitale’s divorce, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. The court documents noted that Bertinelli was looking for “an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement.”

Ultimately, Bertinelli’s request meant a separate trial from any other outstanding issues regarding the divorce — a move she made after Vitale asked to be awarded $50,000 per month in spousal support and $200,000 in legal fees in early July, according to the records.

Bertinelli’s request argued that their premarital agreement, signed in 2010 before the two got married, contains a “waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support.”

​​In court documents from the initial divorce filing, Bertinelli cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

In June, the actress appeared on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and got emotional when asked if she ever wanted to look for love again, responding, “Oh, God no.”

Tom Vitale (L) and actress Valerie Bertinelli attend Power of Pink 2014 Benefiting the Cancer Prevention Program at Saint John’s Health Center at House of Blues Sunset Strip on October 23, 2014 in West Hollywood, California

Rich Polk/Getty

“Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past,” Bertinelli added.

The Hot in Cleveland star married Vitale in 2011 during a New Year’s Day ceremony at their cliff-side Malibu home after several years of dating. They were introduced by her brother Patrick.

Bertinelli recently parted ways with the shoes she wore on their wedding day.

“Dropped a few things off with @therealreal,” Bertinelli, 62, captioned a series of photos that included sleek brown Jimmy Choo strappy heels complete with diamond studs. In the snap, Bertinelli also held what appeared to be two wedding bands in front of a classic Tiffany & Co. box.

“A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011 😉,” she said of her items, adding: “They should be up in a couple of weeks! ✨💖.”