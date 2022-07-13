Uvalde victims’ families rip Texas outlets for school shooting leak

Some families of victims of the Uvalde school mass shooting were irate over the early release of surveillance video by Texas media outlets showing police response to the massacre because the families did not get to view the video before it was made public.

Texas lawmakers originally announced Tuesday the harrowing video of the May 24 shooting would be shown to victims’ families on Sunday, and then it would be released to the public.

The Austin American-Statesman and local TV station KVUE, shortly after that announcement, published the video showing police officers milling around Robb Elementary School’s hallways even as shots rang out inside classrooms.

“We saw it when the rest of the world saw it,” Brett Cross, the father of 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia, told NBC News.

“We had asked for it before from our district attorney and to not have the audio there. We didn’t need to hear our babies being massacred. It was totally uncalled for,” said Cross.

Vincent Salazar, whose 10-year-old daughter Layla was killed in the shooting, told The Post he had a good idea what was on the video after the Texas Department of Public Safety had previously described its contents to him.

Vincent Salazar (center) lost his 10-year-old daughter Layla during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. James Keivom

Vincent Salazar — with his daughter Layla Salazar — said “some of the families are blindsided by” the video’s release. AP

But he added that seeing the video is different and he feels re-victimized by its premature release.

“Some of the families are blindsided by this,” Salazar said.

“I guess that’s just how the media works,” he added.

“Shame on you,” said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza, of the news outlets that aired the video.

In an interview with NBC, she added the outlets wanted “the fame and recognition to say you were the first person to leak that video without even taking any of the parents’, grandparents’, family members’ thoughts into consideration.”

New footage released showed cops running away from gunshots during the school shooting. via REUTERS

A cop in the hallway of the elementary school during the active shooting pulls out his phone. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman

The two outlets were also slammed by the lead investigators on the shooting, the Texas DPS.

“I am deeply disappointed this video was released before all of the families who were impacted that day and the community of Uvalde had the opportunity to view,” said Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Those most affected should have been among the first to see it.”

The chairman of the committee who scheduled the video’s Sunday release leveled criticism against the two news outlets as well.

Children run to safety after escaping from a window during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. via REUTERS

“I am also disappointed the victims’ families and the Uvalde community’s requests to watch the video first, and not have certain images and audio of the violence, were not achieved,” tweeted Texas Rep. Dustin Burrows.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed, leading to the widespread condemnation of responding officers and law enforcement agencies, and their failure to stop 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos.

A makeshift memorial honors the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the mass shooting. AFP via Getty Images

Texas public officials have also faced severe criticism for continuously holding back information from the public and victims’ families.

The video the committee intends to release Sunday will not contain any images of the gunman, or any audio of the shooting in which the teachers and children were killed, Burrows previously said.

The video released by the Statesman and KVUE did contain those images and sounds, although they edited out the sound of children screaming as they were shot.

Neither the Statesman nor KVUE, which have a news sharing partnership in Austin, responded to The Post’s request for comment.

Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, speaks during a news conference outside Robb Elementary School on May 27, 2022. REUTERS

The Statesman published an editorial note, explaining why it published the video, but nowhere in the statement does it address the families of the 21 victims killed or those injured, or how release of the footage might impact them.

It does, however, include a plea “to support our public service mission by subscribing to the Statesman.”