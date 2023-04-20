Uvalde shooter wrote ‘LOL’ on whiteboard in victims’ blood: lawmaker

The Uvalde school shooter used the blood of his victims to write “LOL” across a whiteboard inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School last year after he gunned down 19 students and two teachers, a Texas lawmaker revealed this week.

The appalling detail shared by Texas House Rep. Joe Moody on Tuesday drew gasps and sobs from victims’ parents, some of whom had waited 13 hours to advocate for gun control during a hearing that day at the Texas statehouse.

“The attacker scooped up the blood of his victims and smeared it into his disgusting message,” the El Paso Democrat said, according to NBC News.

“What he wrote in innocent blood next to that (whiteboard) was the phrase, ‘LOL,’” Moody said of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Tuesday morning’s hearing on the bill, which would raise the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, dragged on past midnight as grieving families waited to argue for stricter gun laws.

“We waited for 13 hours,” Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed, said through tears. “Did you think we’d go home?”

During her testimony, Rubio questioned whether lawmakers had watched any coverage of the shooting, and urged them to consider how they would feel if they suffered a similar loss.

“Did you imagine what it would feel like to bury your child?” she asked. “Sit with that image as we do because only when you imagine, will you as lawmakers take the necessary action, including voting for the bill.”





Texas House Rep. Joe Moody revealed that Uvalde school shooter Salvador Ramos wrote “LOL” on a whiteboard in Robb Elementary School with the blood of his victims. ZUMAPRESS.com





The revelation was made at a hearing in the Texas statehouse for a bill that would raise the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles to 21 years old. Texas House of Representatives

Had the minimum age been implemented, Ramos would not have been able to commit the mass shooting just eight days after his 18th birthday.

Democratic Rep. Tracy King, who lives in Uvalde and whose children went to Robb Elementary, introduced the “very narrow, simple and straightforward raise-the-age bill,” which he said he wouldn’t have supported in years past, the Texas Tribune reported.

“In this case, ladies and gentlemen, had House Bill 2744 been the law in the state of Texas, that attacker would not have been able to buy that weapon,” King told committee members. “My constituents would be alive today.”





Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers in the 2022 mass shooting. EPA/TANNEN MAURY





Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the mother of Uvalde shooting victim Lexi Rubio, called out lawmakers for not supporting the gun control bill. Photo by Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

King’s bill would raise the age for purchases of semi-automatic rifles with a detachable magazine and with a caliber greater than .22.

The bill would not apply to police, members of the military or anyone honorably discharged from the military.

The Texas House has yet to vote on the legislation, which has faced harsh opposition from Republicans, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.





Ramos outside Robb Elementary School carrying a gun. Elsa G Ruiz/Facebook

The proposal also drew critics to the Texas statehouse on Tuesday, including lobbyists from the National Rifle Association and Stephen Willeford, who confronted a gunman at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, helping to end a shooting that killed 26 people in 2017.

“If you think he couldn’t have found a gun other ways or waited until he was 21 to do his murder spree, you are wrong,” Willeford said.