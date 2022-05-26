Uvalde father tells Anderson Cooper that he learned of daughter’s death from her blood-soaked friend

Angel Garza joined in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, to speak about his 10-year-old daughter Amerie, who was one of the when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Garza said he’s a medical aide, and showed up on the scene to help the wounded at his daughter’s school, only to learn of her fate from one of her classmates.

“One little girl was just covered in blood, head to toe,” Garza said. “I thought she was injured, I asked her what was wrong, and she said she was okay. She was hysterical saying that they shot her best friend, that they killed her best friend and she’s not breathing. That she was trying to call the cops. And I asked the little girl the name, and she said Amerie.”

Understandably, Garza, who was holding a picture of Amerie, had a hard time keeping it together throughout the interview, especially when speaking about his daughter.

“She was so sweet, Mr. Cooper. She was the sweetest little girl who did nothing wrong,” Garza said. “She listened to her mom and dad, she always brushed her teeth. She was creative, she made things for us. She never got in trouble in school. I just want to know what she did to be a victim.”

Garza also spoke about the heartbreaking task of informing his 3-year-old son that his sister was gone.

“We have a 3-year-old son named Zane who asks for his sister every morning when he wakes up,” Garza said. “We’ve informed him that his sister is now with God, and that she will no longer be with us, and, of course, he just cried. I mean, he’s three years old and this is just emotional for him to even process.”

