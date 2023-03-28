Uvalde cops slammed as ‘cowards’ after Nashville school shooting response

Police in Uvalde, Texas sparked intense outrage 10 months ago when it was revealed they allowed a school shooter to roam free for more than an hour, killing off 21 young kids and teachers along the way.

Now, those officers are facing renewed criticism after it was learned that two Nashville cops took just 14 minutes to take down mass shooter Audrey Hale in the halls of The Covenant School on Monday.

Nashville officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo have been hailed heroes after haunting bodycam footage showed them running towards a hail of gunfire and immediately killing the 28-year-old shooter with a slew of precision shots.

Their response is a “glaring” difference to that of their law enforcement colleagues over in Uvalde, retired NYPD sergeant Joseph Giacalone told The Post on Tuesday.

Giacalone praised the quick-thinking Nashville cops for acting with “zero hesitation.”

Giacalone praised the quick-thinking Nashville cops for acting with "zero hesitation."

"Each one of these cops took a leadership role here and I don't think we can say the same thing for what happened in Texas," the John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor said.





Nashville cops Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo were hailed heroes after bodycam video showed them shooting dead school shooter Audrey Hale within minutes.

Michael Collazo MNPD/MEGA Rex Englebert MNPD/MEGA

“The longer you wait the more you hesitate or think about these things. It’s paralysis by analysis and that didn’t happen.”

Giacalone added: “You think about what’s going on with the heart rate and all the other things that go along with this. They did a great job.”

Three 9-year-old students and three adults — including the headmaster — were killed when Hale, a former student, unleashed her reign of terror.

In Uvalde, a total of 19 students and two teachers were massacred when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos stormed into his former Robb Elementary School and wreaked bloody havoc last May.

Bodycam footage from the Uvalde shooting captured some of the first responders warning the gunman was armed with an “AR” as some officers admitted they didn’t want to “get clapped out.”





Separate footage showed a slew of officers standing around waiting for instructions as the shooter roamed free.

Social media users were quick to compare the two police responses, slamming the Uvalde officers as “cowards.”

“Incredibly brave police, in marked contrast to the Uvalde cowards,” The Post’s Piers Morgan tweeted.

“In Uvalde the shooter had an AR-15 and dozens of armed cops waited outside for almost an hour while wounded children bled out In Nashville the shooter had an AR-15 and 5 cops rushed in and took them out in minutes Nashville PD just set the standard for the entire country,” Rogan O’Handley tweeted.

Ryan Fournier added: “The cowardice officers of the Uvalde police department could learn a thing or two from these HEROES. Despite being fired upon by the shooter, they ran towards the danger and eliminated the threat. God Bless them!”