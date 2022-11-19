UVA ups security after threat ahead of football players’ memorial: police

The University of Virginia received a threatening email Saturday ahead of a memorial for the school football players who were fatally shot earlier this week, campus police said.

“Around mid-day the University received a threatening email related to today’s planned Memorial Service at JPJ Arena,” UVA police said. “We are taking reasonable measures to ensure the safety of our patrons and the security of the facility.

“Pleased be advised that UVA has enhanced security measures in and near the Arena. At this time, the Memorial will continue as planned.”

Larry Sabato, Director of the UVA Center for Politics, took to Twitter to express his outrage over the threat to the college’s community.

“Sign of the Times—a threatening email to disrupt a memorial service,” Sabato said. “Won’t succeed.”

D’Sean Perry, a junior linebacker from Florida, was killed during the shooting this week.

Devin Chandler, a junior wide receiver, was also fatally shot.

Lavel Davis Jr., a 6-foot-7 wide receiver, was honored by University of Virginia.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested in Virginia after a manhunt that lasted nearly 12 hours.



Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested after a 12-hour manhunt following the shootings at the school’s Charlottesville campus on Sunday night.

Jones has been slapped with three charges of second-degree murder for killing Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, Lavel “Tyler” Davis of Dorchester, South Carolina, and D’Sean Perry of Miami, Florida. Two of the students were found dead on the bus and one was declared deceased at a hospital.