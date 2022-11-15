UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins concerned about teammates

University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins was only concerned about his teammates after being injured in a mass shooting that appeared to target members of the college’s football team.

Hollins sustained critical injuries and was on a ventilator unable to speak after the shooting aboard a bus returning from a school trip Sunday night that left three of his teammates dead.

Alleged gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — who is also a student at the university — was arrested and charged with the shooting Monday.

While Hollins couldn’t talk, he inquired about his teammates’ conditions in handwritten notes to his mother, Brenda, who flew in to from Baton Rouge to stay with him at a Charlottesville hospital.

“The first thing he asked about was his three teammates,” Hollins’ family friend, Gordon McKernan, told Sports Illustrated.

It’s unclear if Hollins is aware that his teammates were killed, since he was sedated. He is expected to have the ventilator removed on Tuesday.

Mike Hollins wrote notes to his mother as he was unable to speak following his emergency surgery. University of Virginia

“Mike was towards the front of the bus. Mike survived because he was farther away from the shooter,” McKernan said. “The other three were seated closer to the shooter.”

Witnesses on the bus when the gunman opened fire told Hollins’ mother he seemed to specifically be targeting members of the football team, McKernan said.

Hollins is the fourth victim in Sunday night’s shooting, in which Jones, a former Virginia Cavaliers walk-on running back, is alleged to have fatally shot teammates Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

His second surgery would have doctors explore his abdominal cavity and kidneys for damage. Hollins was shot in the back and suffered wounds to his abdomen, where the bullet is believed to have exited.

Shooting victims Devin Chandler, from left, Lavel Davis. Jr. and D’Sean Perry. AP

His mother shared an update to Twitter, writing: “Family, Mike will be going in for his 2nd surgery at 8am. Keep praying!!! And please keep praying for all of the families that are going through this horrific tragedy.”

In a second message she wrote: “Mike is in surgery now!!! Please pray! #GODisgood #7″

Another person who was shot has not been named, but is believed to still be in a critical condition.

Three people were killed and two were injured critically in the shooting, which took place Sunday night at the university. AP

A banner outside a fraternity house memorializes the three Virginia football players. Getty Images

Authorities arrested Jones Jr. on Monday following a 12-hour manhunt. He was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun to commit a felony. He is being held at Henrico jail.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.