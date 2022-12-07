UVA football players killed in shooting receive posthumous degrees

The three University of Virginia football players who were killed in a shooting on campus last month have been awarded posthumous degrees, university officials said.
D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. were granted printed diplomas by The College of Arts & Sciences and the Office of the Provost, UVA Today reported Monday.
All three were gunned down when fellow student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. opened fire on a bus returning to Charlottesville after a field trip on Nov. 13.
Two other students were injured, and have since been released from the hospital.
The request for the fallen athletes’ degrees was initiated by Rachel Most, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Programs, who was the dean for the three players.
The diplomas were delivered to Director of Athletics Carla Williams. Williams, along with University President Jim Ryan and other administrators, attended each player’s funeral.
Perry double-majored in studio art and African American and African studies, while Chandler majored in American studies and Davis studied African American and African studies.
The players’ deaths evoked an outpouring of grief on campus. Shortly after the shooting, head football coach Tony Elliott remembered all three men as “good kids.”
In lieu of the Caveliers’ scheduled game against Coastal Carolina, thousands of people attended a memorial service for the victims at John Paul Jones Arena on Nov. 19.
Later, at Davis’ Nov. 20 funeral service in North Charleston, South Carolina, Williams said it was evident that earning a UVA degree was “so important to Lavel.”
Speaking to UVA Today this week, Williams said it was “a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean.”
Meanwhile, fellow Cavaliers players and survivor Mike Hollins is on the road to recovery after being shot in the back and requiring surgery to repair his kidneys and small intestine. He hopes to return to the football field in honor of his deceased teammates.
“He’ll be fully recovered [soon],” Hollins’ dad Mike Hollins Sr. told The Athletic last month.
“He’s not going to stop playing football. It’s not in him. He’s not a quitter.”