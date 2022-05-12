UV tattoos glow under a blacklight

Jonny Hall is a tattoo artist in Melbourne, Australia, who specializes in realistic UV tattoos. UV tattoos use ink that is reactive under a blacklight. The application is similar to a regular tattoo, except the UV ink is typically thinner than regular tattoo ink, so Hall runs his tattoo machine at a lower voltage and moves slower when applying it. Hall applies the UV once the regular tattoo ink is completely saturated into the skin. The UV ink fades about 20% to 25% once healed and can last about six to eight years depending on how well the client cares for the tattoo. For more information, visit Jonny Hall at: https://www.instagram.com/jjhalltattoo/ https://www.tiktok.com/@jjhalltattoo?lang=en