Utopia Hires VP Sales Marie Zeniter From Magnolia – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Marie Zeniter has joined film distribution and sales company Utopia as VP of Sales.

Zeniter was previously Director of Sales at Magnolia Pictures where she worked on Oscar nominee RBG, Sundance pics Assassins and Hail Satan, as well as overseeing a catalogue of more than 100 features. She has also held roles at IFC and Canal+ in France.

At Utopia, she will look after sales of Utopia’s slate to foreign and domestic buyers and will report to Robert Schwartzman and Cole Harper.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining Utopia and to be part of this fast-growing company. Utopia’s culture of innovation and edgy lineup is exactly what I was looking for and I’m excited to bring my expertise and support to this team,” said Zeniter.

“Marie brings not only a wealth of independent film and content sales experience to Utopia, but most importantly, she shares our core values of letting our passion for supporting storytellers guide the way and for celebrating their work with our partners globally,” added Robert Schwartzman. “Marie has had a front row seat working with some of the best, quality-driven distribution companies. We are excited for her to join us as Head of Global Sales, a key role in continuing to build Utopia.”