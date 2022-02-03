Feb. 3—When the occasion arises for University of Tennessee at Chattanooga basketball and football coaches to play pickup basketball — usually a time or two a week — former Mocs quarterback Dominic Caldwell, now a quality control assistant for the football program, makes it a point to remind the basketball coaches that he’s a better player than his brother A.J., a redshirt junior on their current team.

“All the coaches are like, ‘You should teach him that,’ and I’m like, ‘I’ve been trying for 24 years,” Dominic said Wednesday.

It speaks to the relationship the Caldwells have, and how the two brothers from Sarasota, Florida, have found a home in Chattanooga. Neither player started his collegiate career at UTC — Dominic was at Florida Atlantic, while A.J. went to South Alabama — but neither seems to have any complaints about his time in the Scenic City.

The two live together and spend a lot of their free time together, although they each avoid talking too much about their respective sports while at home.

“When you’re close to someone, you can get on them and still be funny, but at the same time, I want what’s best for him,” Dominic said. “If he’s not doing right, or I’m not doing right, I’m going to get on him. It’s a really good relationship that you have where we can get mad at each other for two hours, then go and eat dinner together. It’s one of those close relationships that you have that’s not going to end anytime soon. I’m with that kid 24/7: We talk, we play video games together, we do all that fun stuff.

“The best way I can put it is we’re really close.”

The older Caldwell has had a great opportunity to watch his younger brother perform for the Mocs, who lost 80-72 Wednesday night at Samford, falling to 18-5 overall and 8-2 in the Southern Conference. With the win against the league leaders, the Bulldogs improved to 14-8 and 4-6.

A.J. has averaged 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. He’s at his best a knockdown 3-point shooter, knocking down 38% of his 68 attempts from outside the arc, but he contributes to the Mocs in so many different ways that don’t always show up on stat sheets.

Being a little younger, A.J. wasn’t able to be at Dominic’s college highlight moment, when he threw a touchdown pass in the Mocs’ 2017 game against Western Carolina. But he has valued the moment the two have enjoyed together since arriving in Chattanooga a year later, because it’s given them the to continue to spend time together when so many siblings — especially those playing collegiate sports — may not get that opportunity.

“It’s been huge,” A.J. said last week. “A lot of people don’t have that person you can go home and talk to and tell about your day, and being a college athlete, too, for a few years, he can relate. It’s nice. It’s a fresh, refreshing face you see every day after practice.

“We spend a lot of time together here with basketball, and I see my teammates every day and I love those guys, but just being able to go home and see someone else, get someone else’s opinion, it’s huge and I’m obviously super thankful for that.”

David Jean-Baptiste had 31 points as the lone UTC scorer in double figures Wednesday night, with Silvio DeSousa and Malachi Smith next on the list at eight apiece and with seven and eight rebounds, respectively. The Mocs, who trailed 39-32 at halftime, return to competition when they host Mercer at noon Saturday at McKenzie Arena, with ESPNU televising the game.

