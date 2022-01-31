Utah’s Ingles leaves game with what is feared to be serious knee injury

Let’s all hope this is not as bad as it looked.

Utah forward Joe Ingles left Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves after his knee buckled on a drive to the basket and he had to be helped off the court. Ingles will get an MRI on Monday, but this report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is somewhere between worrisome and depressing.

Ingles needed help to get to the locker room, and sources tell ESPN that an initial examination fueled considerable concern of a serious knee injury.

Doctors have reliable tests for knee injuries and tend to know before they see the MRI results. The fact there is this much concern around Ingles is not a good sign.

It’s also not surprising if you’ve seen video of the injury. (Warning: Do not watch the video below if you are at all squeamish about these things.)

Ingles is a big part of the Jazz team culture, a popular player who averages 7.4 points and 3.5 assists per game. Last season he was the runner-up to teammate Jordan Clarkson for Sixth Man of the Year.

Utah has lost four in a row and 8-of-10, primarily due to injuries. Donovan Mitchell has missed seven in a row because of a concussion and Rudy Gobert has a calf injury that has cost him four games. All the losing has Jazz fans on edge and rumors of a shake-up at the trade deadline, although trading Ingles was one of the most-discussed options.

