Utah State football coach Blake Anderson’s son dies

Utah State football coach Blake Anderson’s son has died, the university announced on Tuesday.

“On behalf of Utah State University, the athletic department and the football program, our thoughts and prayers are with coach Blake Anderson and his family following the tragic death of his son,” athletic director John Hartwell said in a statement.

Details surrounding Anderson’s son’s death are unknown.

Anderson had three children, two sons and a daughter, with his late wife, Wendy — who died in 2019 after she was diagnosed with cancer. Anderson married his second wife, Britany, last year and adopted her two daughters.

Anderson, 52, last sent out a tweet on Monday afternoon.

Anderson just finished his first season with the Aggies, where he went 11-3 and won the LA Bowl while finishing ranked inside the top-25. He was hired by Utah State after a seven-year stint leading Arkansas State, where he went 51-37.