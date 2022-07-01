Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Timberwolves will send Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and four first-round picks to the Jazz, according to Wojnarowski.

The move signals the Jazz’s desire to move on from the Gobert-Donovan Mitchell pairing that had grown strained since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The locker room tension between the Jazz’s two All-Stars has been well-documented since March 2020 and the latter half of the 2021-22 season did nothing but stoke the flames.

The Jazz bowed out of the playoffs in the first round for the third time in four seasons, a disappointing end to a roster built to win now.

