UTA Signs ‘Along With the Gods’ Filmmaker Kim Yong-hwa – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Korean filmmaker Kim Yong-hwa, one of the most important figures in the Korean screen industry.

Kim is behind the mega-grossing Along With the Gods film and its two sequels – Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds and Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days – which between them have grossed more than $200M globally with close to 30 million admissions. The franchise is the most successful in Korean cinema history, and also made waves at the box office in countries including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

UTA will now be taking an Along With the Gods TV series to market, based on the original webcomic IP. The filmmaker is also working on film project The Moon, which will star Korean actors Sul Kyung-gu, Kim Hee-ae and Do Kyung-soo.

Kim, whose credits also include Take Off and 200 Pounds Beauty, is the founder of the largest VFX company in Korea, Dexter Studios, as well as Blaad Studios, which is a joint venture with CJ ENM.

The agency will exclusively represent the Korean director, writer and producer in all areas.