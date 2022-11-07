UTA Promotes 67 Across 27 Departments – The Hamden Journal

UTA has announced a sizable class of promotions, with 67 employees of the agency being elevated across 27 divisions. The move speaks to the company’s momentum and growth across numerous departments and business verticals that support its clients across entertainment, sports, culture and business, with the agency having announced over 120 promotions across multiple offices in the last year alone.

UTA’s most recent set of promotions, recognizing the contributions of colleagues at various levels of the company, come from departments including Motion Picture Literary, Music, News & Broadcasting, Production, Publishing, Talent, Theatre, Television Literary, Television Talent, Asian Business Development, Audio, Brand Studio, Comedy Touring, Communications, Digital Talent, Endorsements & Voiceover, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Gaming & Esports, Human Resources, Information Technology, IQ, Media Rights, MediaLink, UTA Foundation, Ventures and Web 3.0.

The group of promotees is a diverse one, with 60% identifying as women, and 35% as people of color. 80% of those promoted to Agent started their careers in UTA’s Agent Training Program.

“Over the past year, UTA has accelerated our momentum with new acquisitions, investments in our client capabilities, and key hires. This growth could not be possible without the hard work, ambition, and collaborative nature of the colleagues we promoted today,” said UTA President David Kramer. “Providing opportunities for advancement is core to our culture, and we are proud to share in this group’s success and excited to see what their next chapters at UTA will bring.”

UTA just this past May announced the formation of its largest ever partner class, elevating 26 to partner across 15 divisions, in a time of substantial development and growth for the company. The agency two months later announced a strategic partnership with EQT Private Equity, which made the global investment firm its largest outside shareholder.

UTA also recently announced the acquisition of Curtis Brown Group, one of the UK’s largest and most prestigious literary and talent groups, with the deal significantly expanding UTA’s global footprint. Also recently acquired was the software and data analytics company MediaHound, with that deal advancing UTA’s data analytics capabilities.

More information on those now elevated at UTA and the positions they’ll assume can be found below.