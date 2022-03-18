UTA Hires Carmen Bona As Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer – The Hamden Journal

UTA has named Carmen Bona Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.

Bona joins UTA as a partner and will report to CEO Jeremy Zimmer. She will be based at UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

Bona previously served as a managing director and partner with Boston Consulting Group, helping to lead their technology, media and telecommunications practice.

UTA



“Carmen’s wide-ranging experience helping media and entertainment companies navigate big change will be an enormous asset to UTA as we enter the next chapter of our diversification and growth,” said Zimmer. “Carmen will lead an expanding corporate strategy and M&A team that will help ensure UTA is continually exploring new possibilities, fresh alliances and market-leading ways to expand our business and the opportunities we are able to create for our clients.”

At Boston Consulting Group, Bona focused on the media sector, advising film and TV studios, streamers, creator platforms, sports organizations, gaming companies and private equity investors. Her global work spanned strategy, M&A, marketing, analytics and organizational transformation. Bona serves as an advisor to venture firm Powerhouse Capital, and previously worked as an analyst for McKinsey & Co.

“This is an exciting time to join the UTA team,” Bona said. “UTA is innovating across so may new and established sectors of media and entertainment, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to help shape what comes next.”

Bona arrives at UTA amid an array of new strategic ventures. Recently, UTA acquired MediaLink, one of the media and marketing world’s most trusted and connected strategic advisory firms. UTA also recently expanded operations in Atlanta with a full-service office that includes UTA partner and preeminent sports agency Klutch Sports Group, allowing the company to work with the region’s talent more deeply.